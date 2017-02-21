Foreign staff given night off as restaurant owners take a stand
Customers at a popular Old Town restaurant got a glimpse into what life might be like without workers from overseas on Monday night. Foreign-born staff at Los Gatos on Devizes Road were given the night off as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action to illustrate the contribution of migrants to the UK.
