Florida police chief warns of restaurant employees allegedly spitting in officers' food

A Jacksonville Beach, Florida, police chief sent a warning to all police department personnel after a restaurant owner reportedly said that employees spit in law enforcement employees' food. Chief of Police Patrick Dooley sent a warning to his colleagues on Feb. 6 urging them to use caution when eating at Cruisers Grill in Jacksonville Beach.

