Fire damages Cafe Luke in Old Towne Slidell early Saturday

A fire in Slidell Saturday morning damaged the Cafe Luke restaurant at 153 Robert Street, authorities said. No injuries were reported at the Olde Towne Slidell structure, according to a news release from St. Tammany Fire District 1. The restaurant owner and his wife were asleep in their home on the upstairs floor when he was awoken by the smell of smoke, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.