Exclusive! Mumbai-born restaurateur's eatery to cater at Queen's grand reception
Finance minister Arun Jaitley is a special guest and the many members of the Royal family are expected to attend, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Will and Kate, who won many a hearts during their visit to India last year. The Royal palace confirmed that the "highlight of the evening will include a special Indian-themed canapes prepared by Royal chefs working alongside chefs from Veeraswamy, UK's oldest Indian restaurant".
