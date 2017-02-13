DUSDAC meets with Divinity Cafe owner to offer suggestions at Monday meeting
At its latest meeting, Duke University Student Dining Advisory Committee met with Patricia Jenkins, owner of Divinity Cafe, to discuss improvements and suggestions for the eatery. Jenkins noted that Divinity Cafe has been able to maintain its revenue goals this year despite increased competition from West Union, citing to older undergraduates and graduate students as consistent customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|15 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|241
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC