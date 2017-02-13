DUSDAC meets with Divinity Cafe owner...

DUSDAC meets with Divinity Cafe owner to offer suggestions at Monday meeting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle

At its latest meeting, Duke University Student Dining Advisory Committee met with Patricia Jenkins, owner of Divinity Cafe, to discuss improvements and suggestions for the eatery. Jenkins noted that Divinity Cafe has been able to maintain its revenue goals this year despite increased competition from West Union, citing to older undergraduates and graduate students as consistent customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) 7 hr King Burger Phart 137
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 15 hr YouDidntBuildThat 241
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 4
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC