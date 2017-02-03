Dine 909: McDonalda s, Jack in the Box offer new twists on old favorites
The new offerings are the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac . The chain celebrated the new variations last week by giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce at nearly 200 restaurants across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|215
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|5
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC