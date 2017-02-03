Device tossed in restaurant was 'glorified firecracker'

A Pasadena police investigator walks away past waiting patrons before the normal opening of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Old Pasadena Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A man dressed in black threw a homemade incendiary device into a crowded California restaurant Thursday at dinnertime, and when it ignited, panicked patrons abandoned their meals and knocked over chairs as they rushed for the exits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.