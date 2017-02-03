Device tossed in restaurant was 'glorified firecracker'

A homemade incendiary device thrown into a crowded California restaurant at dinnertime was a "glorified firecracker" that didn't appear to be made to injure anyone, a police spokesman said Friday. When the device ignited at the Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena Thursday night, panicked patrons abandoned their meals and knocked over chairs as they rushed for the exits, though no one was hurt.

