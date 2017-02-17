Customer cuts off noodle shop owner's head in fight over bill
A noodle restaurant owner in central China has been beheaded during a quarrel with a customer over the price of his meal, a local newspaper reports. A 22-year-old man from Sichuan province was apprehended at the scene by police in Wuhan, Hubei province on Saturday, the Wuhan Evening News reported.
