Customer beheads restaurant owner
A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Wuhan, China, allegedly chopped off the head of a restaurant owner after the latter insulted him for not being able to pay for the meal, reported Guang Ming Daily . The suspect questioned the victim for charging a high price after he ate three bowls of noodles at the restaurant on Saturday.
