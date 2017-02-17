Cracker Barrel to open first California restaurant-store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE >> Cracker Barrel Old Country Store , a popular restaurant-gift store combo with a Southern country theme, will open its first California location in Victorville, city officials here announced. The restaurant is planned along the city's 15 Freeway-facing restaurant row on Amargosa Road, just south of the Bear Valley Road exit.
