Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.05.
