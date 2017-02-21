Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc...

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

14 hrs ago

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.05.

