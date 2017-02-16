Competition watchdog probing Heineken's 403m takeover of Punch Taverns
Heineken's A 403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns is being put under the microscope by Britain's competition watchdog amid concerns over the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority has sent out an "invitation to comment" as it said it was looking into whether the takeover may result in a " substantial lessening of competition".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|4 hr
|Truth
|5
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|19 hr
|General Zod
|3
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 13
|YouDidntBuildThat
|241
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC