Cicero man charged in 2016 Oak Brook heroin overdose death
A 30-year-old Cicero man has been charged in the August 2016 death of a Wisconsin man from a heroin overdose at an Oak Brook hotel. Matthew Chapman, of the 1800 block of South 58th Avenue in Cicero, was charged Thursday with drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to information from the office of DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin.
Read more at Chicago Tribune.
