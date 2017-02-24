Cicero man charged in 2016 Oak Brook heroin overdose death

A 30-year-old Cicero man has been charged in the August 2016 death of a Wisconsin man from a heroin overdose at an Oak Brook hotel. Matthew Chapman, of the 1800 block of South 58th Avenue in Cicero, was charged Thursday with drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to information from the office of DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.