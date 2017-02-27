Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale for $1.5M
4, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall three days before being fatally shot in Las Vegas. The car in which Shakur was shot was listed for sale for $1.5 mill... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|56 min
|Juan Valdez
|6
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|3 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|13
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Sat
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|247
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|Feb 17
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC