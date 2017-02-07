Cambodia charges 3 in Japan sex trafficking probe
A Japanese restaurant owner accused of overseeing a smuggling ring that forced women into sex work in Japan was charged with trafficking in Cambodia Tuesday, along with his wife and an employee. Japanese restaurant owner Susumu Fukui has been charged with his wife and an employee with trafficking Cambodian women to Japan AFP/TANG CHHIN Sothy PHNOM PENH: A Japanese restaurant owner accused of overseeing a smuggling ring that forced women into sex work in Japan was charged with trafficking in Cambodia Tuesday , along with his wife and an employee.
