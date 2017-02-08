Cafe owner threatened to 'kill' Indian cooks he exploited
A cafe in regional NSW has forced two Indian cooks to repay part of their wages and threatened to cancel their visas and even "kill" one if they complained. Record penalties of $532,000 have been ordered against the Canteen Cuisine cafe in Albury for the exploitation of five workers including the two cooks.
