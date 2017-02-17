Cafe crowded with customers after it ...

Cafe crowded with customers after it was accidentally awarded a Michelin star

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Le Bouche a Oreille is a perfectly decent working class diner in Bourges that'll feed you a slap-up meal for 10 Photo / Google Street View A workmen's cafe in central France was overwhelmed with phone calls from gourmet diners wanting to book tables after it was awarded a Michelin star - by mistake, as it later turned out. Reporters, TV crews and prospective customers were astounded when they turned up at the Bouche a Oreille, in the small town of Bourges, to find a cheap and cheerful eatery with red and white polka dot plastic tablecloths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... 3 hr Will Dockery 6
News Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With... Feb 17 Truth 5
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) Feb 14 King Burger Phart 137
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 13 YouDidntBuildThat 241
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC