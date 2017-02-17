Cafe charges tourists for electricity, owner says it's not an internet cafe

Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones. Tired of tourists powering up batteries for hours, cafe owner Galina Pokorny has introduced a 1 euro fee for those who plug in their mobiles for too long.

