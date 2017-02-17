Businesses nationwide participate in ...

Businesses nationwide participate in a Day Without Immigrantsa protest

Businesses around the country Thursday are planning to either close their doors or provide limited service in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a social media-led protest of President Donald Trump's promises to crack down on illegal immigration. The boycott is intended to illustrate the impact immigrants have on the United States, particularly Latino immigrants.

tomin cali

#1 Yesterday
a day without illegal aliens is supposed to be the name. though it was another failure from the invaders and traders who support them

funny these folks are also so dishonest they try and claim illegal aliens are immigrants.

Fed Up in North Carolina

“Trump ain't playing!”

#2 Yesterday
How bout we do a day without giving illegal immigrants free housing, food and health care and see which works out the best for us?

Well Well

Pomona, CA

#3 Yesterday
The argument that they're vital to the economy is a crock. Obama said they buy toiletry while their working here. The illegal aliens steal American jobs. Employers get rich and the country goes broke. If there isn't enough jobs for Americans, then why is there enough jobs for the undocumented illegal aliens. SLAVE LABOR union 812 we pay under the table and do kick backs. Americans need not apply.

spytheweb

#4 20 hrs ago
Fed Up in North Carolina wrote:
How bout we do a day without giving illegal immigrants free housing, food and health care and see which works out the best for us?
Funny!!!

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#5 20 hrs ago
So these companies like the illegals here to work so they can keep their wages cost low and the Leftist keep claiming they are for the poor? Mean while these poor Illegals are still in Sec Houses with 6 families in a 2 bedroom place. Yeah Liberals as long as you want that and get that vote you don't dice a shit about them

