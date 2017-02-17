Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Second Tulsa Location
To celebrate the grand opening, the Tulsa restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, February 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,000 square foot interior with seating for 52 and an additional 46 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 3722 S. Peoria Ave., near Trader Joes.
