Bail set for Decatur restaurant owner Scott Dutton on murder charge
Denied bail once by a Morgan County Circuit Court judge, Downtown Dawgs restaurant owner Scott Dutton was granted bail on a murder charge Thursday by the same judge. Judge Glenn Thompson in July ordered Dutton to remain in jail without bail after hearing testimony from Decatur police detailing Dutton's history of violent incidents.
