Article: More Restaurant Owners Worldwide Roll Out Loyalty Programs

More Restaurant Owners Worldwide Roll Out Loyalty Programs

Restaurants, like other sectors, are investing in technology-driven innovations - some of which are in wide use, like takeout via mobile . One initiative that's experiencing lots of innovation is the restaurant loyalty program, where a combination of changing consumer perceptions and new restaurant-focused IT efforts are helping more restaurant marketers warm to the idea.

