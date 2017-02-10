Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning rule for some restaurants

In this undated image provided by the New York City Health Department, a graphic warning New York city consumers of high salt content in foods required on menus at many fast-food and chain restaurants is shown. A New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division panel ruled Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, that the requirement for chain restaurants to flag salty items on their menus is both legal and "salutary."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.