Allianz Asset Management AG Sells 5,259 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 545,059 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|45 min
|Will Dockery
|6
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|Feb 17
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 13
|YouDidntBuildThat
|241
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC