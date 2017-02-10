After 54 years, San Pedroa s rundown ...

After 54 years, San Pedroa s rundown Jack in the Box will give way to updated version

The Jack-in-the-Box at Sixth and Gaffey streets in San Pedro -- built in 1963 -- is slated to be replaced by this updated and much bigger version of the fast-food restaurant by this spring. Among the goals will be to eliminate the loitering that has become a problem on the property while providing a more attracive corner that sits on the border of San Pedro's historic downtown corridor.  Coming this spring there will be a brand new version of this Jack in the Box in San Pedro, complete with art deco touches and landscaping that developers believe will do away with loitering problems.

Chicago, IL

