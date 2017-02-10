After 54 years, San Pedroa s rundown Jack in the Box will give way to updated version
The Jack-in-the-Box at Sixth and Gaffey streets in San Pedro -- built in 1963 -- is slated to be replaced by this updated and much bigger version of the fast-food restaurant by this spring. Among the goals will be to eliminate the loitering that has become a problem on the property while providing a more attracive corner that sits on the border of San Pedro's historic downtown corridor. Coming this spring there will be a brand new version of this Jack in the Box in San Pedro, complete with art deco touches and landscaping that developers believe will do away with loitering problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|239
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|20 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|22 hr
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC