2 local restaurant owners charged with under-reporting state sales tax

19 hrs ago

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry says Manuel Rodriquez Alonso and Rosalio Sanchez unerreported roughly $1.8 million in sales at six central Indiana restaurant locations. He said they agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay nearly $143,000 in restitution to the state.

