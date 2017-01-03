Woman says Chipotle owes her $2.2 billion for the unauthorized use of her photo
A Sacramento, California, woman is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for more than $2.2 billion in damages, alleging that the restaurant chain used a photo of her for marketing purposes without her permission. She filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Dec. 20, citing a photo that she says was taken in late summer or early fall of 2006 of her sitting inside a Chipotle restaurant near the University of Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC