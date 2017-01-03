Woman says Chipotle owes her $2.2 billion for the unauthorized use of her photo

A Sacramento, California, woman is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for more than $2.2 billion in damages, alleging that the restaurant chain used a photo of her for marketing purposes without her permission. She filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Dec. 20, citing a photo that she says was taken in late summer or early fall of 2006 of her sitting inside a Chipotle restaurant near the University of Denver.

