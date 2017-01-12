Wine without hassle: Washington state eyes store refills
In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, winemaker Paul Beveridge displays the type of wine "growler" bottle he would like to see available to consumers, at his winery in Seattle. Wine drinkers are one step closer to being able to purchase and refill their favorite pours in reusable growlers closer to home instead of making a trip to the winery.
