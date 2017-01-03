Wendy's wins Twitter beef, gets toasted by internet

This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. The fast food chain is winning kudos from the internet for its amusing beef with a Twitter troll on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. less FILE - This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. The fast food chain is winning kudos from the internet for its amusing beef with a Twitter troll on Monday, Jan. 2, ... more It started Monday when a Twitter user accused the fast food chain of lying about using "fresh, never frozen" beef for its hamburgers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.