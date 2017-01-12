UPDATE 2--UK Stocks Factors to watch on Jan 13

Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.03 percent at 7297.37 points on Thursday, thinly extending to 13 days its record winning streak.

