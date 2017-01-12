UPDATE 2--UK Stocks Factors to watch on Jan 13
Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.03 percent at 7297.37 points on Thursday, thinly extending to 13 days its record winning streak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC