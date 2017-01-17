Trump's pick for labor secretary may have saved a fast-food...

"I gave more than 20 years of my life to CKE, and Mr. Puzder took a company that I loved and turned it into a business that makes money by stealing from its workers," Laura McDonald, a former Carl's Jr. general manager, said in a recent forum hosted by Senate Democrats. In June 2000, Andy Puzder was named president and CEO of CKE Restaurants, running Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurant chains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.