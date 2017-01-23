Trump labor pick: 2012 election showed a lot of people a want free...
Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Labor, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, said in a radio interview after the 2012 election that result showed that many people think they are "entitled to free stuff." "I think this last election was in some respects, not all respects, but in some respects, a testament to the fact that there are a lot of people out there that want free stuff, and they think they're entitled to free stuff," Puzder said on the Mark Larson Show in December 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOR-AM Colorado Springs.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC