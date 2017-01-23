Trump labor pick: 2012 election showe...

Trump labor pick: 2012 election showed a lot of people a want free...

Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Labor, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, said in a radio interview after the 2012 election that result showed that many people think they are "entitled to free stuff." "I think this last election was in some respects, not all respects, but in some respects, a testament to the fact that there are a lot of people out there that want free stuff, and they think they're entitled to free stuff," Puzder said on the Mark Larson Show in December 2012.

