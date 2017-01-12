'Trailblazer' on Ottawa food scene John Taylor sells Old Ottawa South restaurant, going west
A celebrated chef who shaped the Ottawa food scene over two decades has sold his restaurant in Old Ottawa South to decamp to British Columbia. Taylor's Genuine Kitchen and Wine closed Sunday, the day John Taylor announced that he'd sold the business to Tony Irace, a longtime server and sommelier at Taylor's defunct Domus Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC