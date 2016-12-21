Toronto cafe owner sounds alarm after another east end break-in
Savoury Grounds at 283 Scarborough Road was broken into last night, but the cafe's owner said no money, or coffee, was taken. Another east end cafe was broken into last night, with the intruder damaging a glass door and lock to get inside.
