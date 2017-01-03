The Search for the Real Americaby Kev...

The Search for the Real Americaby Kevin D. WilliamsonJohn Ekdahl set...

The responses were predictable: The sort of smug progressives who are proud of their smugness scoffed that pick-ups, pollution-belching penis-supplements for toothless red-state Bubbas, are found mainly in the sort of communities where they'd never deign to set foot; the sort of smug progressives who are ashamed of their smugness protested that it is a silly question and made strained connections with pick-up-owning childhood friends back home in East Slapbutt; conservatives mainly said "Har har stupid liberal elites." Living in Texas, I have a rarefied point of view on this.

