The restaurant recession turned even ...

The restaurant recession turned even more damaging in December

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

U.S. restaurants ended 2016 on a grim note, chalking up their weakest same-store sales in more than five years, according to industry tracker TDn2K. Same-store sales, a key retail metric that measures sales at outlets open at least a year to eliminate the effect of restaurant closures and new openings, fell 2.4% in December, the research company found in its latest Restaurant Industry Snapshot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec '16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec '16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC