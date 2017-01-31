The Latest: Senator says Energy secretary should be on NSC
Federation President Richard L. Trumka said in a letter to senators Tuesday that Andrew Puzder's nomination "betrays the promise made to put working people first." He added that Puzder's record as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., could risk government protections on overtime and worker safety.
