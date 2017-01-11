Taco Bell's Latest: The Naked Chalupa
The Yum! Brands owned Mexican-themed fast food restaurant chain will start selling its hotly anticipated Naked Chalupa nationwide at over 6,400 locations on January 26, the company said Wednesday. The Naked Chalupa -- which has a fried chicken shell -- was tested at certain locations in California in September 2014, and in some Kansas areas in April last year.
