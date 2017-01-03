Swiss National Bank Has $3,694,000 Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 73,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC