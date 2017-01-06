Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores
Starbucks will stop selling beer and wine at more than 400 U.S. stores next week as it ends its "evenings" program. The coffee chain says the "Starbucks Evenings" program in 439 company-owned stores in the U.S. will end Jan. 10. It said the program may continue in some of the nine licensed stores where it is offered, or overseas.
