Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees

18 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, a response to President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans that apply to six other Muslim-majority nations. Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, a response to President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans ... more A Starbucks takes shape on East Marginal Way in Seattle on Monday, December 5, 2011.

