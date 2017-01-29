Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refuge...

Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees over 5 years

Starbucks says it plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where it does business. Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz outlined the company's plan in a memo sent to employees Sunday in response to President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

