Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees over 5 years
Starbucks says it plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where it does business. Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz outlined the company's plan in a memo sent to employees Sunday in response to President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries.
