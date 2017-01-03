Starbucks On Track To Be Bigger Than McDonald's, Says Analyst
While Starbucks hasn't been totally immune to declining traffic trends slowing the growth of the restaurant industry as a whole, one analyst says it is positioned to surpass McDonald's in market value and also become the world leader in locations within the next several years. "We believe it is only a matter of time before Starbucks overtakes McDonald's as the largest market cap restaurant stock, although likely not in 2017," wrote Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski in a report issued on Tuesday, in which he picked Starbucks as top restaurant stock for the year ahead.
