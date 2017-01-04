Sonic Corp. (SONC) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance
Sonic Corp. issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.
