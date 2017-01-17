Sioux Falls man says restaurant manager saved his life
Momentarily choking on food is always scary, but a local father says when he started choking a the Fryn' Pan in Sioux Falls Saturday evening he didn't know if he was going to make it and he credits a manager for saving his life. He says he is still trying to figure out how to thank the man who came to his rescue.
