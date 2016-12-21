Service charge: Don't eat if you don't want to pay, says restaurants' body
Govt has asked states to ensure that hotels and restaurants should mention that the service charge is optional on their premises Hotel Association of India, in reply, has said that a "service charge is completely discretionary" and a customer could have it waived NEW DELHI: The Centre reiterated on Monday that customers dissatisfied with service could choose not to pay the service charge levied by a hotel or restaurant, but the National Restaurant Association of India cited judicial precedent to support its . It also issued a statement implying that customers were free not to eat at a restaurant if they did not wish to pay the service charge levied by it.
