Service charge: Don't eat if you don'...

Service charge: Don't eat if you don't want to pay, says restaurants' body

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Govt has asked states to ensure that hotels and restaurants should mention that the service charge is optional on their premises Hotel Association of India, in reply, has said that a "service charge is completely discretionary" and a customer could have it waived NEW DELHI: The Centre reiterated on Monday that customers dissatisfied with service could choose not to pay the service charge levied by a hotel or restaurant, but the National Restaurant Association of India cited judicial precedent to support its . It also issued a statement implying that customers were free not to eat at a restaurant if they did not wish to pay the service charge levied by it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC