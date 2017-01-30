Sanford cops arrest two after man shot outside Buffalo Wild Wings
A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday afternoon in the parking lot at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Rhinehart Road in Sanford. Police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|7 min
|southern at heart
|106
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|16 hr
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|5
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Sun
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC