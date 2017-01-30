Sanford cops arrest two after man sho...

Sanford cops arrest two after man shot outside Buffalo Wild Wings

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday afternoon in the parking lot at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Rhinehart Road in Sanford. Police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in the shooting.

