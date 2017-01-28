San Francisco Paper Downplays Minimum Wage Increases Despite Restaurant Closures

A January 24 item in the East Bay Times , which serves the San Francisco East Bay area, wondered: "What's behind the spate of recent restaurant closures?" While it didn't ignore the problem, the article made only glancing references to current and planned increases in state and city minimum wages. Preliminary year-end statistics at the U.S. government's Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Bay area restaurant industry employment and even general retail employment have fallen, and are possibly headed towards a steep decline.

