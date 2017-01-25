Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate?
From down-home delis to upscale bistros, dozens of restaurants nationwide are seeking "sanctuary" status, a designation owners hope will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry and tone down fiery rhetoric sparked by the presidential campaign. First inspired by churches, the label is something cities and other public entities have sought to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, whether it's barring police from asking citizens about immigration status or refusing to co-operate with federal agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC